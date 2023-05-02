DANVILLE — The Danville City Council voted 8-7, with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. providing the tie-breaking vote, to approve an ordinance restricting the delivery of medication and paraphernalia intended for abortions in the city.
Aldermen voting for the ordinance: Darren York, Eve Ludwig, Robert Williams, Jim Poshard, Carolyn Wands, Mike O'Kane and Sherry Pickering. Those voting against it: Heidi Wilson, Bob Iverson, Mike Puhr, Rick Strebing, Ethan Burt, Alesia Ford and Tricia Teague.
An amendment, also approved with an 8-7 vote and also with Mayor Williams providing the tie-breaking vote, states that, "This chapter shall take effect when the city of Danville obtains a declaratory judgment from a court that it may enact and enforce an ordinance requiring compliance with the abortion-related provisions ... however those statutes are interpreted by the court, and the declaratory judgment becomes final upon the conclusion of direct appeals."
Williams and some aldermen said the amendment, presented Sunday to aldermen, won't prevent lawsuits such as those expected to be filed by the Illinois Attorney General's office and ACLU, but could prevent compensatory damages if the city loses in court. Danville Corp. Counsel James Simon agreed that the amendment would not shield the city from legal action.
The council met for several hours Tuesday night, hearing heated comments from the public on all sides of the issue, including those who told the council it should not approve an ordinance that was in conflict with state law and was certain to trigger legal action against the city. Those in favor of the ordinance urged the council not to be swayed by the potential of costly lawsuits.
The city council chambers was filled to capacity, with standing room only for attendees. Others had to remain in a side room. Some who wanted to attend the meeting could not get in and had to remain outside.
Among those demonstrating outside the front of city hall holding anti-abortion signs was a group of students from Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy Catholic boarding school in Georgetown. Other demonstrators carried signs in opposition to the proposed ordinance and promoting women's reproductive rights.
The council also heard from pharmacists' association representatives who said if the ordinance passed a complaint would be filed alleging that the city would be in violation of regulations governing how medication can be dispensed. The drugs impacted by the ordinance also are used for a variety of medical conditions such as stomach ulcers and arthritis, they said.
Retired Judge Michael Clary spoke at the meeting and warned the council that the proposed ordinance is illegal, unenforceable and won't stop the clinic or abortions.
At the start of the council meeting, aldermen voted 8-6 against a motion to remove the ordinance from the agenda. Some wanted more time to discuss it, but others indicated they were ready to take action.
