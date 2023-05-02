DANVILLE — The Danville City Council voted 8-7, with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr providing the tie-breaking vote, to approve an ordinance restricting the delivery of medication and paraphernalia intended for abortions in the city.
Aldermen voting for the ordinance: Darren York, Eve Ludwig, Robert Williams, Jim Poshard, Carolyn Wands, Mike O'Kane and Sherry Pickering. Those voting against it: Heidi Wilson, Bob Iverson, Mike Puhr, Rick Strebing, Ethan Burt and Tricia Teague.
An amendment, also approved with an 8-7 vote and also with Mayor Williams providing the majority vote, states that "This chapter shall take effect when the city of Danville obtains a declaratory judgment from a court that it may enact and enforce an ordinance requiring compliance with the abortion-related provisions... however those statutes are interpreted by the court, and the declaratory judgment becomes final upon the conclusion of direct appeals."
Williams and some aldermen said the amendment, presented Sunday to aldermen, won't prevent lawsuits such as expected to be filed by the Illinois Attorney General's office and ACLU, but prevent compensatory damages.
The council met for several hours Tuesday night, hearing public comments on both sides of the abortion issue, and those stating it's a legality issue, from almost 75 people.
The city council chambers was filled to capacity, with standing room only and audience members also in a side room, for the number of people who could be inside. Some people who wanted to attend the meeting had to stay outside.
Many pro-life protesters were lined up outside the front of city hall holding "Pray to end abortion" and other signs.
Several were students inside and outside city hall, including from Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy Catholic boarding school in Georgetown. A couple of the students talked about being pro-life and Father Timothy Sick also spoke.
Those in favor of the ordinance asked the council not to be scared of costly lawsuits, and to look out for mothers and babies.
The council also heard from pharmacists' association representatives who said a complaint will be filed Wednesday about the city being in violation of medication being dispensed. The drugs impacted by the ordinance also are used for other medical conditions such as stomach ulcers and arthritis, they said.
The council also heard: about some alleged unsafe practices with the proposed clinic coming here from Indiana; retired Judge Michael Clary saying the ordinance is illegal and unenforceable and won't stop the clinic or abortions; and Nancy Lyman, a local nurse, said local labor and delivery could be back at OSF in Danville by Sept 1.
At the start of the city meeting, aldermen voted 8-6 not to remove the ordinance from the agenda. Some wanted more time to discuss it.
Wands said she wanted to move forward with it. She said the majority of people she talked to or received messages from wanted the ordinance approved.
York, who also is pro-life, said change needs to start somewhere.
Corp. Counsel James Simon said the city is governed by the state and federal government, and the amendment does not protect the city from a lawsuit.
