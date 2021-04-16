DANVILLE — Erick Henderson, O.D. — whose parents, Lon and Nancy Henderson, live in Danville — has earned the 2021 Young Optometrist of the Year award.
Henderson has been in practice less than 10 years and demonstrates remarkable leadership when serving the profession, patients and his community, according to a post on the American Optometric Association website.
Henderson has been active in the profession since he was a student, serving as the American Optometric Association president in 2016.
After graduating from the Southern College of Optometry in 2017, Dr. Henderson became the AOA’s Nominating Committee chair, tasked with interviewing and making recommendations for board elections in the AOA House of Delegates. He has served on the Western Pennsylvania Optometric Society (WPOS) Board of Directors in multiple capacities and now serves as president.
He was installed to the Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA) Board of Directors in 2021 after serving on several committees.
As part of the Clinical Education & Meeting Committee, he developed and implemented a student-focused program at the POA’s annual Spring Congress to better engage current optometry students and increase their participation in the organization during school and after graduation. He volunteers on the board of the Lamu Center of Preventative Health where he and his wife—also an optometrist—planned and coordinated an optometry-focused service trip to provide much-needed eye care to the rural Kenyan community of Lamu.
He is currently developing a strategy to allow other optometrists the opportunity to assist in the optometric services provided in Lamu.
Henderson is married to Dr. Erin Keim and lives in Pittsburgh.
