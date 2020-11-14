CHICAGO — Robert Fishman, one of the country’s leading restructuring and insolvency attorneys, joins Cozen O’Connor’s nationally recognized Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Restructuring Practice – as restructurings, workouts and bankruptcies spike in many industries throughout the United States.
Fishman joins Cozen O’Connor along with seven of his former colleagues from Fox Rothschild LLP, including Brian Shaw, who co-chaired Fox Rothschild’s Financial Restructuring and Bankruptcy Department, along with Fishman. They will all reside in the firm’s Chicago office, except one colleague, who will reside in the Wilmington, Delaware office.
Fishman is the son of longtime Danville residents Hank and Lucy Fishman and was 1972 graduate of Danville High School.
The group’s Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Restructuring practice will expand the offerings in the Chicago office which now include labor and employment, commercial litigation, complex insurance coverage, complex product liability and tort defense, first and third-party coverage, subrogation and recovery and white-collar defense and government investigations.
“Bankruptcy filings had been on the decline for the better part of the past decade but there’s been a sudden and dramatic uptick in restructurings and bankruptcy filings due to the global pandemic,” said Michael J. Heller, Cozen O’Connor’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Bob, Brian and their team bring to us both the business savvy and bankruptcy experience that will serve to add additional depth to our bench and expand our abilities to take on and manage restructuring cases of any size or complexity. I’m thrilled to welcome them aboard.”
“I have always had a very high opinion of both Cozen O’Connor and its attorneys,” Fishman said. “Cozen O’Connor is well positioned to be an increasing force in the insolvency community, as it has offices in all of the jurisdictions where cases are currently being filed in significant numbers. It’s a pleasure to be here and I intend to leverage my background to help this practice continue to grow its national footprint, especially in what is a trying time for many of our clients.”
Fishman represents trustees, debtors, equity committees, secured and unsecured creditors, receivers and asset buyers, and litigants in various insolvency proceedings, including informal out-of-court workouts. His clients range from health care, telecommunications, manufacturing service providers, to those in the real estate, retail, transportation, and financial services sectors. Fishman served as the fee examiner in the City of Detroit, Michigan Chapter 9 case, and has acted as a fee examiner in other bankruptcy cases. As a bankruptcy mediator, he regularly handles a range of traditional two-party matters, including preference, fraudulent conveyance, and automatic stay disputes, as well as broader plan mediations involving all of the significant parties in interest in the case.
Selected as a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy in 1998, Fishman also served as the Seventh Circuit’s representative on the College Board of Regents and as a member of the college’s board of directors. He was president, chairman, and vice president of education of the American Bankruptcy Institute, and in 2018, he received the ABI’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Fishman has been recognized by Chambers USA for Bankruptcy and Restructuring, Illinois, and Best Lawyers for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights and Insolvency and Reorganization Law in Illinois.
He received his law degree (J.D., 1979) from George Washington University School of Law and his undergraduate degree (B.A., 1976) from the University of Illinois.
To learn more about Robert Fishman or Cozen O’Connor, see https://www.cozen.com/people/bios/fishman-robert.
About Cozen O’Connor
Established in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has over 750 attorneys who help clients manage risk and make better business decisions. The firm counsels clients on their most sophisticated legal matters in all areas of the law, including litigation, corporate, and regulatory law. Representing a broad array of leading global corporations and middle market companies, Cozen O’Connor serves its clients’ needs through 31 offices across two continents.
