DANVILLE – The Danville NAACP’s “Pandemic Health Navigators” program has received six nominations for Community Health Worker awards from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Under the leadership of NAACP President Edward J. Butler, the Navigator Program relied on State funding to conduct outreach and provide services to Danville’s most vulnerable residents—especially those living in low socioeconomic status.
The entire Pandemic Health Navigator team was nominated as Community Health Worker Organization of the Year, in competition with more than 250 other state-wide groups. In addition, five individuals received IDPH nominations: Latricia Caston for Community Health Workers’ Supervisor of the Year; Gayle Brandon, the group’s financial director; Jasmine Gonzalez-Jones, the bilingual communications coordinator; Mary Ann McCullough, the nurse and community coordinator; and Sabina Image Therenciel, graphic artist and marketing coordinator.
Services that the Navigators provided throughout 2021 included house-to-house visits with residents in Danville’s most impoverished neighborhoods.
“We brought to people a lifesaving message: that Covid can kill and that masks and vaccinations are the best way to save your life and the lives of your loved ones,” Butler said.
The group also provided support services in the form of free groceries, medicine, and masks, and they hosted a number of health fairs.
“Our NAACP Navigators did such an amazing job during the pandemic that our grant has been extended so that we can participate in the Health Equity Grant, which expands vaccination education to underserved communities in Douglas County along with Vermilion County,” Butler said.
The winners will be announced at the Second Annual Community Health Workers’ Summit on May 17.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball Street in Danville, IL 61832, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
