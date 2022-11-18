DANVILLE — Danville’s NAACP Branch 3009 is having its annual Community Food Basket Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21 in Danville, Georgetown and Hoopeston.
BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois and the Illinois Public Health Association are sponsors with the NAACP.
“All are welcome,” said NAACP Branch 3009 President Edward J. Butler. “We will be distributing boxes of food to people in need on a first-come, first-served basis.”
The Danville distribution site will be Great Shiloh Church, 609 N. Bowman Ave., beginning at 1:30 p.m.
In Georgetown, food boxes will be available beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Housing Authority on South Kennedy Drive.
Hoopeston distribution also will begin at 2:30 p.m. at 206 S. First Ave.
For more information about the NAACP Community Food Basket, call 217-920-2825.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call Butler at 217-920-2825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.