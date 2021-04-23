The Danville NAACP (Branch 3009) was recently awarded $205,296 for the Pandemic Health Navigator Program. Shown here are program participants, seated, from left: Diana Frasier Brenneman, Mary Ann McCullough, Reverend Michael Hall, and Reverend Norvel Crider; standing, from left: Gail Brandon and Branch President Edward Butler. Ms. McCullough will supervise the Navigators, Ms. Brandon will manage the grant finances, and President Butler will serve as the Executive Director for the grant.