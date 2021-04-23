DANVILLE – The Illinois Public Health Association has awarded $205,296 to Danville’s NAACP to provide COVID-19 contact-tracing and other services for the city’s most vulnerable populations.
The IDPH grant will fund the State’s new Pandemic Health Navigator Program. The Danville NAACP was selected to be the service provider throughout the City of Danville for the next six months. As such, the NAACP will hire and train a staff to deliver services to the city’s neediest residents.
Branch 3009 President Edward J. Butler says that state is counting on the NAACP to be able to make a successful connection with African Americans, Latinx, and other underrepresented groups. He says, “The Pandemic Health Navigator Program will enable us to answer the call of the vulnerable and underserved people who are most likely to be missing out on healthcare services in the community, such as access to vaccinations, Covid testing, and even food and medicine.”
A large part of the grant’s funds will be dedicated to hiring, training, and deploying a staff of “Pandemic Health Navigators.” Their training will include proficiency in Covid contact-tracing. They will also acquire knowledge about the full gamut of services available to residents in the Danville community. Says Mr. Butler, “We want people to understand that our Navigators are here to serve you and make sure that everyone we make contact with is being educated about the vaccine. Our goal is to help as many people as possible get vaccinated.”
After receiving the IPHA’s approval of their grant application, the NAACP began training local citizens to serve as Navigators. The first group of trainees includes Jasmine Gonzales, Diana Frasier Brenneman, Khadijah McCullough, Reverend Michael Hall, and Reverend Norvel Crider. Mary Ann McCullough will supervise the Navigators, while Gail Brandon will help manage the finances. President Butler will serve as the Executive Director for the program.
Per the grant, the program will run from May through October. After that, the Navigators may find themselves in hot demand among healthcare employers. As Mr. Butler says, “They’ll have training as well as six months of experience in contact-tracing under their belt, so it wouldn’t be surprising if their stint as Navigators led to a permanent job in the healthcare industry.”
