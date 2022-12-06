DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is challenging the validity of election petitions filed by one of his opponents to run in next year's mayor election.
Williams has challenged Jacob Lane's nominating papers due to an insufficient number of valid signatures on his petitions. Williams is asking the Danville Election Commission to remove Lane from consideration as a mayoral candidate in the April 2023 election.
Lane, 34, is a political and non-profit consultant and works throughout the country with a home base in Danville. He’s a Schlarman High School and DePauw University graduate.
The other mayoral candidate running against Williams is Jackie Vinson.
Wiliams sent a copy of his official objection letter to the media Tuesday morning that is dated Dec. 5.
It partly reads:
"Dear Commissioners and Director (Sandy) Delhaye:
I, Rickey Williams, Jr., who reside at 607 West Madison Street, Danville, IL, 61832, object to the nominating papers filed by Jacob Lane to run for Mayor of the City of Danville due to a lack of valid signatures on his petitions. I request that the Commission declare his petitions insufficient/incomplete, thus declaring his nominating papers invalid and removing him/his name from consideration for election in both the February 28, 2023 Primary Election (should one be needed) and the April 4, 2023 General Election."
"To be considered a valid signatory to an election petition, state statute requires that the signer be a registered voter who resides in the municipality for which he or she signs. Therefore, to provide a valid signature on a petition for Mayor (or any other city-wide elections in Danville), the individual must reside within the corporate limits of the City and be a registered voter. To be considered for election as Mayor of the City of Danville, a candidate must submit a minimum of 225 valid signatures. Although Lane’s petition contains 231 signatures, 22 of those signatures are invalid for the following reasons:
A. 7 signers reside outside of the corporate limits of the City of Danville and are ineligible to sign petitions for election to City offices. These individuals are listed below by page, line number, and name:"
Williams lists the names.
"The elimination of these signatures alone is enough to declare Mr. Lane’s nominating papers invalid as it leaves him with only 224 signatures (1 below the required 225.), and I am requesting that the commission do so. However, there are additional problems with his petitions:
B. 15 signers are not registered to vote in the City of Danville and are therefore ineligible to sign petitions for election to City offices. They are listed below by page, line number, and name:"
Williams also lists those names.
"The elimination of these additional signatures leaves Mr. Lane with only 209 valid signatures, which is 16 below the legal requirement of 225. This means his petitions, and thus, his nominating papers, are incomplete, insufficient, and invalid making him ineligible to run for mayor of the City of Danville in the February 28, 2023 or April 4, 2023 elections. I am requesting that the Commission declare them as such and remove him/his name from consideration in these elections.
Respectfully,
Rickey Williams, Jr."
Delhaye said the objection will be heard by the election commissioners.
She is reaching out to state election officials to follow all requirements.
The Danville Election Commission's next regular meeting is Dec. 14.
