DANVILLE — A 30-year-old Danville man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Danville Police were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the unit block of Columbus for a gunshot victim, according to a press release issued Sunday morning by Sgt. Eric Olson.
Witnesses at the scene told officers a white, male suspect was seen at the time of the shooting.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and his status was unknown at the time of the release.
The investigation into the incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
