On Thursday, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, was sentenced to 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a news release.
During a plea hearing, Circuit Judge Charles C. Hall heard evidence that in the morning hours on Jan. 3, 2019, Tara Jackson was found unresponsive in a Super 8 hotel room in Danville. Hotel staff called police, and when police arrived they pronounced Jackson dead in the room.
An investigation by the Danville Police Department and Illinois State Police showed both video evidence and eye witness accounts that Jackson and Graham had arrived at the hotel together in the evening on Jan. 2, 2019. Witnesses from neighboring rooms at the hotel told police they had heard arguing and yelling coming from the victim’s room overnight.
Graham’s DNA was found on items in the room. He was arrested on Jan. 11, 2019 and admitted to choking Jackson before he stole her car and personal belongings, Lacy said in the release.
Forensic Pathologist Dr. Amanda Youmans reported Jackson died of asphyxiation due to manual strangulation and smothering.
Graham’s sentence will be followed by three years of parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.