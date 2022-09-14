Leslie Adams, formerly of Danville, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, and child pornography, a Class 1 felony, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a news release.
Day-for-day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence, and after his incarceration, Adams will serve one year of parole, as well as be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Judge Derek Girton entered the sentence after hearing evidence establishing that in 2021, Adams engaged in sexual conduct with a female who, though 20 years old, was afflicted with an intellectual disability, Lacy said in the release. The Court heard further evidence that Adams possessed imagine on his cell phone of his victim engaged in acts of sexual conduct.
Adams was sentenced to seven years of incarceration for the charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is the maximum period of time for that offense.
The prosecution and defense agreed that Judge Girton could exercise his discretion in imposing consecutive sentencing for Adams’s possession of the prohibited images, and he did so to the agreed sentence of eight years of incarceration for the child pornography charge.
Adams has been in custody since June 2021.
Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department and detective Chelsey Patton for their investigation concerning these offenses.
“Crimes involving the sexual abuse of intellectually disabled individuals, like those committed against children, are exceedingly disturbing and intolerable, and my office always will strive to ensure that sex offenders receive severe punishment for their reprehensible conduct,” Lacy said in the release.
