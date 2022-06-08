On June 2, Jeffery Pate, formerly of Danville, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of methamphetamine.
The Class 1 felony is punishable from four to 15 years in the department of corrections and one year of supervised release.
On June 6, 2021, Pate was the subject of a covert investigation by a team of specially trained drug enforcement officers with Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. VMEG had been conducting an investigation in the Hoopeston area.
During the course of the investigation, Pate delivered approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover operative. The delivery was captured on video.
“We are thankful for the hard work of VMEG and all the efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community,” State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said.
