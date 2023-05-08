Illinois State Police said 24-year-old Jacob Lovell, of Danville, died after a crash on Interstate 74 Saturday night.
The other driver, Virginia Salazar-Castillo, 56, of Danville, was uninjured, according to police.
The preliminary investigation indicated Lovell was traveling east on a motorcycle around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 74 near mile marker 202 when he struck a pothole in the right lane, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle and onto the road.
Salazar-Castillo was traveling behind Lovell in the right lane with an unknown vehicle between the drivers. The vehicle in front of Salazar-Castillo swerved to avoid hitting Lovell, but police said Salazar-Castillo could not see Lovell in the road until it was too late, striking him.
Lovell was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The road was closed for approximately two hours. No other information was released.
