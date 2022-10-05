A Danville man died after he was reportedly shot in Champaign on Tuesday night.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall of Danville was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday in the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency room.
Weatherall was reportedly shot during a family party in the 1100 block of North Third Street, according to Northrup.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.
