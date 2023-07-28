Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Andrew Kaufman, of Danville, to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after Kaufman pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on July 17.
The Class 3 felony is punishable from 2-10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A class 3 felony now carries six months of mandatory supervised release, which Kaufman will serve at the conclusion of his prison sentence, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
On Nov. 26, 2022, Kaufman and the mother of his child were arguing when Kaufman turned to physical violence, Lacy said in a news release, striking her in the head with a cell phone, causing a significant laceration. For a long period of time, Kaufman would not allow the victim to call for help.
Eventually, the victim was left alone and called 911. Danville Police Department responded and began their investigation. Kaufman was eventually located and interviewed. He gave an alibi that was disproven by the Danville Police Department’s investigation.
“Domestic violence is a serious issue in Vermilion County, and we have no tolerance for this illegal behavior,” Lacy said. “We want to thank the victim for her cooperation in this investigation. I also want to express my appreciation to the men and women of the Danville Police Department for their compassion and efforts to help us secure justice for this victim.”
