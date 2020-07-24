DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department has made an arrest in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in the Danville area.
Cameron B. Cudney, 28, of Danville, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and forgery.
Danville Police began receiving reports of burglaries to vehicles on Sunday, July, 19, and those reports continued over several days with approximately 10 reports being made, according to a press release issue Friday by Comm. Joshua Webb.
The areas where the incidents occurred were initially in the Denvale and Denvale West subdivisions. There were also similar vehicle burglaries reported on North Vermilion and South streets in Danville. The items taken during these burglaries ranged from personal property to financial information and the victims identification.
The Danville Police Department initiated an investigation into these incidents and learned that a subject had recently pawned some of the items that were reported stolen. That subject was identified as Cudney.
On Wednesday, Danville Police Detectives made contact with Cudney and he was taken into custody on charges of possession of stolen property. During his arrest Cudney was found to be in possession of several more items that had been reported stolen during the vehicle burglaries. Cudney is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building while awaiting his arraignment in Vermilion County Court.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
