DANVILLE – A Danville man faces several charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
Danville Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Avenue B and U.S. Route 150 in reference to a 911 call of a female driver being battered by a male passenger in a vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and initiated an investigation into the incident. Officers spoke with the driver who was a 21-year-old Cissna Park woman who had visible bruising and redness to her face.
The woman stated that the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Vincent E. Beard of Danville, was her ex-boyfriend and that he had forced her to drive him to Danville from Cissna Park.
The victim stated she had arrived at her home in Cissna Park where she found Beard had gained access to her residence and was waiting for her. The victim said Beard took an undisclosed amount of cash from her before making her drive him to Danville.
The victim stated Beard struck her in the head and face multiple times and then threatened her with a handgun.
Beard was taken into custody at the scene, and officers checked the passenger seat area where Beard had been sitting and located a loaded handgun.
Beard was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he will await his court appearance on charges of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated domestic battery.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
