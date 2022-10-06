A Danville man died after a head-on collision on U.S. 150 near Oakwood on Wednesday afternoon.
The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that Unit 1, driven by the 68-year-old Danville man, was traveling east on U.S. 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Unit 2, driven by 35-year-old Michael A. Palmer, of Danville, was traveling west on U.S. 150 at the same location. Unit 1 was traveling behind a vehicle, passed it and struck Unit 2 head-on.
The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. His name will be released once next-of-kin is notified.
Palmer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes were reopened at approximately 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available.
