DANVILLE – A 68-year-old Danville man died after a crash on South Gilbert Street Friday night.
According to Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb, on Aug. 11 around 11:39 p.m., Danville police responded to the area of the 500 block of South Gilbert Street in reference to a traffic crash involving a Honda Civic and a motorcycle.
Upon arrival, officers located the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle who was identified as the 68-year-old man with serious injuries. Webb said he was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased. His name has not yet been released.
Webb said the driver of the Honda Civic was identified as a 30–year old Westville man and he did not report any injuries.
During the follow-up investigation, Webb said officers learned that the Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Gilbert Street and attempted to make a left hand turn when the Honda Civic was struck by the motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on Gilbert Street.
Due to the seriousness of the traffic crash, Danville police requested a traffic crash reconstruction investigation from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team. The Danville Police Department is currently awaiting the results of the ISP reconstruction investigation. No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.