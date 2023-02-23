DANVILLE — A 24-year-old Danville man died Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Corey C. Boyd of Danville.
Boyd was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana.
Preliminary investigation indicates Boyd died from injuries he received during a shooting incident in the City of Danville Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be performed on Friday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility and an inquest may be conducted at a later date.
No additional information has been released yet by the Danville Police Department.
The death is under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and Danville Police Department.
