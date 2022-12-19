DANVILLE – A 24-year-old Danville man, whose name has not yet been released, is dead after crashing a stolen car during a high speed police chase early Monday morning.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that around 12:25 a.m. on Monday, a Danville police officer was traveling eastbound on Main Street when he saw a black Mercedes sedan traveling westbound driving erratically and at a high rate of speed in the area of Main Street and Fairweight Avenue.
The officer turned his vehicle around in an effort to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of the Mercedes. As the officer was conducting a U-turn, the Mercedes quickly turned northbound onto Griffin Street and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.
The officer pulled up behind the Mercedes and exited his squad car in an attempt to make contact with the driver. Before the officer was able to make contact with the driver, the Mercedes reversed away from the residence and the driver drove through the front yard, back onto Griffin Street and then turned westbound onto Seminary Street.
Webb said the officer got back into his squad car and tried to catch back up to the Mercedes as it traveled at a high rate of speed on Seminary Street toward Bowman Avenue, and was several blocks behind the vehicle when he observed the driver fail to stop at the red light at Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue, continuing through the intersection.
The officer was slowing down and stopping at the red light when he observed the vehicle appear to go airborne in the 800 block of Seminary Street. The officer proceeded through the intersection at Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue and observed the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree in the 800 block of Seminary Street.
The officer, along with several other Danville police officers, attempted to make contact with the driver to render aid. The driver was unresponsive and due to the crash, officers were unable to extract him from the vehicle.
The Danville Fire Department and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene to extract the driver who was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was identified as a 24-year-old Danville man and he was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Further identification of the driver will be pending notification by the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.
During follow-up investigation, police learned the Mercedes sedan had been reported stolen from Tilton. Further investigation, including an autopsy and toxicology report, is currently pending.
No other vehicles were involved in this traffic crash and no other injuries were reported for this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
