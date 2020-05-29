DANVILLE — A Danville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Memorial Day weekend.
The Danville Police Department arrested 34-year-old Nathan D. Weiskopf. A Vermilion County arrest warrant was issued for Weiskopf for aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, with a bond set at $750,000, 10 percent.
On May 24, around 1:45 a.m., Danville Police responded to the unit block of Columbus Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers located a 30-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
The victim stated a man was outside the victim’s residence and fired one shot at the victim who was in his doorway. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Danville Police detectives began an investigation into the incident and during follow-up investigation a suspect was identified as Weiskopf.
At around 7:46 p.m. Thursday, Danville Police detectives and members of the Danville Police Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit observed Weiskopf in the area of the 900 block of Walnut Street. Weiskopf was taken into custody and transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is being held awaiting his appearance in Vermilion County Court.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
