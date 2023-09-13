DANVILLE — Danville police arrested a Danville man early Wednesday morning in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that injured another Danville man.
Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, Danville police responded to the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive in reference to male victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers located the 37-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
During follow-up investigation, Webb said officers discovered there had been an altercation between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting. Officers identified the suspect as 46-year-old Deponshia L. Davis, according to Webb.
Danville police located Davis around 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Grace Street where he was taken into custody.
Davis was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is currently being held while awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court for charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Members of the public are reminded that a complaint is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information was released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
