Danville police arrested 29-year-old Jacob Derrickson, of Danville, and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon following a shooting investigation on Monday.
Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Danville police responded to the area of Voorhees Street and Koehn Drive in reference to shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he was walking on Voorhees Street in the area of Koehn Drive when an unknown individual approached him from behind and started shooting at him.
The victim stated after being shot, he watched as the suspect ran from the scene and was last seen running southbound on Koehn Drive. The victim described the suspect as wearing dark-colored clothing and a black face mask. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds, police said.
During the follow-up investigation, a witness notified Danville police they had observed someone matching the suspect’s description walking in the wooded area near Voorhees Street and Fowler Avenue.
Officers responded and found Derrickson trying to hide in the wooded area. Officers searched the area where they had observed the subject hiding and located a handgun and other evidence.
Derrickson was taken into custody, where he was identified, and was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building. Any additional charges in relation to this incident will be pending a review of the case by the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
