MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – On Aug. 10, two Indiana State Police troopers were on a traffic stop on Interstate 74 eastbound near the 27 mile marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, Ill., failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle.
The troopers caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74.
Police continued the pursuit eastbound to the 39 mile marker on I-74, where Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department had tire deflation devices set up across the interstate. The Toyota came to a stop before hitting the tire deflation device.
Adebiyi was safely taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
The Montgomery County Post troopers were assisted on scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Waynetown Police Department and Jamestown Police Department.
There is no further information to release at this time.
