DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO is still planning to host the 2020 Labor Day Parade.
The Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO will again sponsor the “Largest Downstate Parade in Illinois” on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The parade committee takes much time and pride in bringing this great event to downtown Danville.
This year's parade theme is Honoring Our Essential Workers.
If your organization or business is interested in participating, please contact Connie Ostrander, via text at (217) 418-0944 or e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com for an application, which must be submitted by Aug. 15, 2020.
The committee welcomes your participation and encourages your group to honor the theme in a creative manner.
If you are a union member, you are welcome to ride/walk with the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO.
The committee is looking forward to this year’s parade after several months of sheltering in place.
The parade will be following recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines in light of COVID-19.
Vermilion County Federation of Labor is also looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s parade. Please contact Connie Ostrander via text: 217-418-0944, e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com or Michael Dodge at 217-799-0739, michael_dodge@att.net.
