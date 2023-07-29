During the 30 years that Nathan and Lisa Campbell have owned and operated Danville Gardens, the business has blossomed into a garden center destination with visitors traveling from a couple hours away to appreciate the wide variety of flowers and plants that are available there.
The Campbells, who acquired Danville Gardens on Cleary Avenue in January 1993 from longtime owners Walter and Mildred Ahrens, have grown the business once again when they opened a permanent north Danville location a couple of months ago.
Danville Gardens North opened April 29 at 3585 N. Vermilion St., which was the site of the former Pizza Hut that was demolished not too long ago after sitting vacant for 15 years.
“We purchased the property and, in a year or two, we will build a permanent building,” Lisa said. “The slab and the utilities are still there from when it was Pizza Hut.”
For now, the couple has moved the Danville Gardens hut that had been set up for the last several years in the Tractor Supply parking lot to the new location just north of Applebee’s.
“We have a small sampling of what we offer there, but they can see it and come to the main business (on Cleary) if they want to buy more,” Lisa said.
Hanging baskets, flats of flowers and plants, four-inch and six-inch pots, perennials, vegetables, fertilizer and soil are all available at the north location.
The Campbells had been looking for a second permanent location in Danville since selling their Champaign location in 2020.
“Everyone who worked there (in Champaign) was from here,” Lisa said. “We were looking for a space that was a little bigger.”
The new north location is larger and boasts 20 parking spaces, although much-needed improvements to the property will be taking place soon.
“It’s a rough lot with broken pavement and some gravel,” Nathan said, adding he wants customers to be careful until the parking lot is paved.
“The parking lot will be done this summer,” he said. “We have signs up that we’re under renovation.”
In the short time that it has been open, Danville Gardens North already has been well-received by the community.
“People have been supportive,” Lisa said. “We have seen a lot of people from Hoopeston visit.”
Nathan agreed. “People have told us that they’re happy we’re there and the eyesore is gone. The city is thankful someone is going to take care of the property.”
“Having our own space is nice,” he added. “It’s been great.”
Danville Gardens will reopen for fall gardening on Sept. 6.
