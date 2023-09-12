Danville Fire Department is investigating two fires that broke out last weekend.
The first event occurred Sept. 8. Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched at 6:43 a.m. to 940 Fera St. for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building, and Marcott said two occupants that had escaped from the burning residence were standing in the front yard. The occupants reported to the first arriving crew that another individual may be in the home. Firefighters proceeded to enter the home and begin a search. No additional victims were found. Firefighters worked for several minutes to locate and extinguish the fire.
Marcott said initial damage estimates to the property and contents were estimated at $17,500. The fire was ruled out at 7:45 a.m.
Marcott said Ameren arrived on scene to secure all the utilities to the home and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal was also contacted to assist the Danville Fire Department with the investigation into the cause of the fire.
The department cleared the scene at 11:37 a.m.
The second fire event occurred Sept. 9. Marcott said firefighters were dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to a reported residence on fire on the north side of Fairchild Street near the overpass.
Marcott said the first arriving units reported heavy black smoke coming from the area under the bridge with no known exact location.
Danville police directed the firefighters to a warehouse located under the overpass at 809 E. Fairchild St.
Firefighters encountered thick black smoke that obscured their vision and made entry into the location difficult, Marcott said. They began fighting the fire while additional units arrived to the scene.
While firefighters were working to control the fire, Marcott said the Fairchild overpass had to be shut down to allow the department’s ladder truck to work from the bridge to assist with extinguishing the fire. Firefighters used multiple hand lines to control the fire, and Marcott said eventually the building was determined to unsafe to enter. Equipment was brought in to assist firefighters with extinguishing the fire.
The fire was ruled under control at 9:43 a.m. and firefighters searched the building.
Marcott said initial damage estimates were set at $46,000.
Ameren was brought to the scene to secure utilities, and all fire units cleared the scene at 12:30 p.m.
Both fires remain under investigation, Marcott said.
