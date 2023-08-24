Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one firefighter suffered a minor injury while removing windows for ventilation in a residential fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched at 5:58 a.m. to a report of a large amount of smoke coming from a residence at 111 Delaware St.
Marcott said upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the home. Firefighters moved a hose line to the back of the building where they encountered heavy fire exiting out a window of the home.
Firefighters quickly knocked back the fire and a second crew entered to perform a search of the residence. Inside they found a large hole in the floor. Firefighters completed their search and no victims were found.
Firefighters reported the fire to be out at 6:28 a.m., according to Marcott.
Ameren Electric was brought in to shut off gas and electricity to the residence, and Aqua was requested to shut off water to the home.
Marcott said there were no damage estimates yet as of Thursday afternoon, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
All units cleared the scene at 7:51 a.m.
