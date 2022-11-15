DANVILLE — With Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters retiring at the end of the month, the Danville City Council Tuesday night approved the appointment of Danville Fire Department Captain Aaron Marcott as the new chief effective Nov. 30.
According to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., "During his tenure with the city of Danville Fire Department, Captain Aaron Marcott has demonstrated the knowledge, character, and leadership needed to help the Danville Fire Department achieve its highest potential. Therefore, it is my pleasure to name him as our next fire chief."
Williams said Marcott is a man of integrity, he's a hard worker and comes up with a great idea for the fire department.
"He's shown a commitment to innovation," Williams added.
He said Marcott works hard, puts in the effort and does his research.
Williams said he's excited to see what Marcott does as the leader of the fire department.
Marcott will be sworn in at the next city council meeting.
Marcott said he knows some of the newer council members might not know him and he's looking forward to meeting all of them. He's looking forward to this new leadership position.
Marcott has been with the department for 24 years.
Marcott was hired by the Danville Fire Department on Nov. 18, 1998. He was promoted to lieutenant on Oct. 2, 2013 and captain on Dec. 11, 2018. He received his Associates of Science – Fire Science degree from Parkland College in 2001, and his Bachelor of Science – Fire Service Management degree from Southern Illinois University later that same year. He also is a Certified Fire Service Trainer.
During his time on the department, he has served on the fire department’s fitness and fire service recognition committees as well as the union as a historian, vice-president, president and command steward. He also has served on the Foreign Fire Insurance Board and is a co-founder of the Police Officers vs. Firefighters Charity Softball Game.
He has been married to his wife, Laurie, who is a nurse at Carle Danville, for nearly 25 years. Together, they have four children and four grandchildren. They like to spend time together and travel with family and friends. He enjoys working on his property when not at fire station and is an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He also enjoys watching Michigan Football (but city officials are not holding that against him), according to Williams.
In other business, the Danville City Council approved a rezoning request by True Grit Fitness to amend the city’s zoning map from B-2 Highway Commercial to B-3 General Commercial zoning for the vacant property at North Vermilion Street and Devonshire Drive for an athletic training facility that will include a gym and batting cages.
The council voted 9-3, with aldermen Eve Ludwig, Alesia Ford and Heidi Wilson voting against it, and aldermen Carolyn Wands and Ethan Burt absent.
Owner Matt Stines said the athletic facility's proposed entrance has been pushed back on Devonshire Drive due to talks with the state and having to have it be 100 feet back from Route 1 due to traffic stacking issues.
He added that his Tilton True Grit location will stay open. With putting a facility in north Danville, Bismarck and other students can go there and spread members between both locations. The Tilton True Grit has more than 1,600 members.
The proposed site is 2.3 acres north of Devonshire Road on the west side of Route 1/Vermilion Street. It will be a 14,000 square foot building.
Stines said they won't be adding a tanning salon.
Prior to the vote, the council heard from Devonshire subdivision resident Frank Brunacci who supports Stines on the construction and the new business. Brunacci said he and his wife have lived in the neighborhood for 17 years.
"He's a good neighbor. He's a young entrepreneur in Danville," Brunacci said, adding that the city needs 1,000 more young entrepreneurs.
"I have every confidence he will take care of the property," he added, about putting in shrubbery and landscaping to protect neighbors.
Stines said the 24-hour facility will be staffed around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with members needing a key fob to get in.
Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig said safety and traffic is a concern, including not having a left turn lane on Vermilion Street for traffic to turn onto Devonshire Drive.
City Engineer Sam Cole said a lot of traffic congestion isn't necessarily a concern. He also said they don't see enough concern to raise a flag and make the one-lane Vermilion Street portion longer for southbound traffic there.
Devonshire Drive resident Brandi Alvord, who lives across from the new business, has concerns about light pollution in her home and son's bedroom, and safety issues with children riding bicycles in the subdivision. The proposed entrance has moved further into the neighborhood across from her home. Trees also have been cleared already, causing the neighbors to see all businesses on Route 1, she said.
She's also concerned about decreased property values.
"Why are we putting a business in a subdivision?" she questioned.
Aldermen also heard a pension funds presentation, and there as a tax levy hearing.
In other business, the council approved:
- A special-use permit request from Jett and John Jansky to operate a tattoo parlor, as part of Jansky Studios Tattoo and Art Gallery, at 7 E. North St. in downtown Danville.
- A city request of a text amendment to Chapter 150.115 Table VII-2 standards for wall signs, of the city’s zoning ordinance.
- A lease agreement with Advanced Medical Transport East, Inc. for the city's former fire station on East Main Street.
- Increasing a contract by $71,999 for the Beard Street reconstruction project. The total contract with Stark Excavating Inc.: $504,399.
- A $250,124 contract with Schomburg and Schomburg Construction Inc. for the Special Service Area 2022 Maintenance Program.
- A $51,300 agreement with Farnsworth Group for design assistance for the relocation of Dines Machine Shop to 2003 E. Voorhees St. for the Garfield Park project, and amending the fiscal year 2022-2023 East Voorhees Tax Increment Financing fund budget.
- Authorizing a $69,046 grant application to the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation to replace fencing at Fetch Dog Park.
- Amending the FY 2022-2023 infrastructure development budget and purchasing 936 N. Gilbert St. for $85,000 from Jon T. Satterwhite for moving Kirchner Building Center to Gilbert and Fairchild streets.
- Authorizing $3,051 and $4,936 in budget amendments to the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 finance budget for hotel/motel tax contingency payment and sales tax contingency payment, respectively.
- Authorizing an agreement for liability and worker’s compensation insurance with Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust (ICRMT) through Loman-Ray Ins. Group LLC, Insurance.
- No longer requiring liquor license holders to live in the city of Danville.
