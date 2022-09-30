DANVILLE – Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on Nov. 29, 2022.
He's been with the department for 27 years.
The city of Danville congratulated McMasters on his retirement.
McMasters of Westville was hired by the city on Aug. 23, 1995. Several years later in 2001, he was promoted to lieutenant. Ten years later he became captain. In 2018, he was promoted to assistant chief, and finally stepped into his current role as fire chief on March 3, 2020.
In addition to his consistent advancements, he completed courses on the subjects of rope and confined space rescue, trench rescue and structural collapse rescue, and he is fire inspector and fire investigator certified.
McMasters served the Danville Fire Department diligently with integrity and honor, according to city officials. He has been consistently committed to serving the citizens of Danville, and city officials extended gratitude for his many years of service with the Danville Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.