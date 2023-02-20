SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs will host a reception to honor downstate Black leaders at noon on Wednesday as part of the office’s commemoration of Black History Month.

The reception will be at the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer, Marine Bank Building, 1 E. Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield.

Earlier this month, Frerichs held a Black History Month celebration in Chicago honoring northern Illinois Black leaders.

Treasurer Frerichs will honor these individuals for their outstanding commitment to the community:

Outstanding Service in Business

Dr. Jaya Nelson

  • Dentist | Danville Family Dental Care
  • Danville

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Samuel P. Banks

  • CEO and Executive Director | Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club
  • Champaign

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Eric Alan Thomas

  • Principal | Knoxville Center for Student Success
  • Peoria

Outstanding Commitment in Community Service

  • Bishop King James Underwood
  • Founder and Retired Pastor | New Free Will Baptist Church
  • Champaign
  • Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
    • Honorable Mattie Hunter
    • Illinois State Senator and Assistant Majority Leader | 3rd District
    • Chicago Black History Month Awardee
  • Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

    • Honorable Christopher Belt

    • Illinois State Senator | 57th District
    • East St. Louis

    Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

    Lamarcus Williams

    • President | Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly
    • Decatur

    Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

    Justin Lorenzo Dentmon

    • Founder and Owner | Justin Dentmon Athletic Center
    • Carbondale

    Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

    Jonathon Romain

    • Artist and Owner | Romain Arts and Culture Center
    • Peoria

