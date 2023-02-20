SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs will host a reception to honor downstate Black leaders at noon on Wednesday as part of the office’s commemoration of Black History Month.
The reception will be at the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer, Marine Bank Building, 1 E. Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield.
Earlier this month, Frerichs held a Black History Month celebration in Chicago honoring northern Illinois Black leaders.
Treasurer Frerichs will honor these individuals for their outstanding commitment to the community:
Outstanding Service in Business
Dr. Jaya Nelson
- Dentist | Danville Family Dental Care
- Danville
Outstanding Service in Leadership
Samuel P. Banks
- CEO and Executive Director | Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club
- Champaign
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Eric Alan Thomas
- Principal | Knoxville Center for Student Success
- Peoria
Outstanding Commitment in Community Service
- Bishop King James Underwood
- Founder and Retired Pastor | New Free Will Baptist Church
- Champaign
- Honorable Mattie Hunter
- Illinois State Senator and Assistant Majority Leader | 3rd District
- Chicago Black History Month Awardee
Honorable Christopher Belt
- Illinois State Senator | 57th District
- East St. Louis
Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor
Lamarcus Williams
- President | Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly
- Decatur
Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship
Justin Lorenzo Dentmon
- Founder and Owner | Justin Dentmon Athletic Center
- Carbondale
Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities
Jonathon Romain
- Artist and Owner | Romain Arts and Culture Center
- Peoria
