DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night will consider moving ahead with a $12.651 million Garfield Pool improvement contract, over the original $9.8 million estimate.
The council will consider rejecting the Garfield Park improvements bids for the land adjacent to the pool.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Schomburg and Schomburg was the only bidder on the pool improvements. The project upgrades the pool, mechanical building, bath house building and slide system.
City Engineer Sam Cole expects the contract to be lowered some, but not to the extent of the initial target estimate.
“We’re evaluating cost saving measures after the bid is awarded through a change order to get that price down,” Cole said.
The council is being asked to award it as bid, but there are opportunities for cost savings as the city moves forward, according to Cole.
“It’s just inflation,” Cole said about the increased costs.
He said they don’t think it’s labor. Costs for materials and equipment have “just gone insane,” he said. This is for about any project right now, he added, about transportation, sanitary and other projects.
“They’re all over estimates,” he said.
Due to the cost being higher than expected for the swimming pool refurbishment, that’s why the city isn’t able to bite off the park piece now, Cole said.
The park improvements estimated cost was $2.175 million.
The four bids the city received: $3.984 million from Cross Construction, $2.95 million from Midwest Asphalt, $2.896 million from Schomburg and Schomburg ($15.543 million was Schomburg and Schomburg’s bid after a $4,500 deduction for its pool and park improvements bids), and $2.99 million from Stark Excavating.
Cole said the city still is targeting a Memorial Day 2024 Garfield Pool reopening.
He said they don’t believe a supply chain issue exists right now to hold up the project.
“It’s doable,” he said about the target date.
City officials will discuss what to do about the proposed park improvements that were to include new playground equipment, football field, landscaping, sidewalk, site lighting and parking lot.
Money could possibly be reallocated, and the city could apply for an OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help pay for parts of the planned improvements. The city received an OSLAD grant in 2019 for Ellsworth Park improvements.
“There’s some things the city can do in house,” Cole too added, such as pavement removal which wouldn’t be a huge undertaking for the city.
He said it will be up to the city council to decide how to proceed. The city also is targeting to have Dines Machine and Manufacturing Shop relocated from Garifield Park by the end of this year.
The city council Tuesday night also will consider approving a $745,000 engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group for project management, construction observation and other services for the pool project. The city also will be paying Ameren Illinois for relocation and upgrade of electric utilities at Garfield Pool and Park.
American Rescue Plan Act funding is being used for the project. In May 2022, the city council approved a $24.7 million ARPA spending plan of COVID-19 relief funds.
