DANVILLE — A third cannabis dispensary will not be opening in the city in the Lynch Road corridor.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night denied Parkway Dispensary’s special-use permit request to open a dispensary north of Sunnyside Dispensary.
The council voted 6-7 for it, with the vote failing, with aldermen Carolyn Wands, James Poshard, Mike Puhr, Ethan Burt, Eve Ludwig, Sharon Pickering and Robert Williams voting 'no' and aldermen Mike O'Kane, Heidi Wilson, Rick Strebing, Tricia Teague, Alesia Ford and Bob Iverson voting 'yes."
Alderman Darren York was absent due to a family member passing away.
The vote came after Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. provided the majority 8th vote needed to change the city's zoning ordinance to allow one or more cannabis dispensaries that are authorized or licensed pursuant to the Social Equity and/or Social Equity Justice Lottery to locate within 1,500 feet of each other and/or within 1,500 feet of an Early Approval Adult Use cannabis dispensary. Current ordinance allows one, and the city already has approved Seven Point's across the road from Sunnyside.
City officials said they were following state law with the ordinance change.
The zoning ordinance change received 6 "no" votes from Wands, Poshard, Puhr, Burt, Ludwig and Williams; and 7 "yes" votes from Ford, Pickering, Iverson, O'Kane, Wilson, Strebing and Teague.
Williams said this was the first time he's had to provide a tie-breaking vote, as he cast the 8th "yes" vote.
Parkway Dispensary's Ambrose Jackson, chairman and CEO with the owner The 1937 Group, said he was "very disheartened" with the council's vote and will be looking at another city in this area to open the dispensary.
Jackson said they will be exploring their options, but have a timeline to move quickly due to the time already spent on this.
Iverson said the public didn't seem overly concerned with adding another dispensary in the Lynch Road corridor. He said he wasn't enthusiastic about it, but didn't see why the city shouldn't go along with it. Other similar businesses, such as grocery stores and others, locate close to each other and compete for customers.
Teague too said the market dictates whether or not there are customers. Every time she drives by Sunnyside, she sees people standing in line around the building.
"There's obviously demand," she said, adding that she believes many people are coming across the state line. She understands why another cannabis dispensary wants to locate there.
O'Kane said he doesn't want another dispensary, but he'd rather have the cannabis dispensaries located in that area to have some control over them and keep an eye on them.
Mayor Williams said city officials had not wanted the dispensaries near residential areas in the city.
He added that other possible areas of the city have had high prices for the land or the license holders weren't interested in the locations. They want to be near the interstate.
Resident Vince Koers said the city would be giving up vacant land near the casino that could be for something better, possibly another more profitable business.
City officials said the land hadn't been developed in the past, and the developers were willing to build a roadway extension behind Sunnyside to the new dispensary and potentially open up even more retail space and go to the intersection proposed by the casino.
Puhr said having three cannabis dispensaries will saturate the market, like with video gaming.
"I just can't see how the community can support it," Puhr said.
He knows the city will lose sales tax revenue by not having it, but he doesn't think the city would see any additional revenue coming in.
Jackson said the argument is baseless about more dispensaries saturating the area. More competition means better quality and lower prices, he said.
Teague said it's the state who has issued four licenses for the Danville metropolitan area which includes Tilton and other areas in Vermilion County.
Strebing said he'd like to see a cannabis dispensary in the southern part of the city, and one around Wal-Mart.
Wands asked, "when is enough, enough?"
The council also heard opposition to the zoning ordinance change and special-use permit from Seven Point Dispensary's Vanessa Dotson. Seven Point plans to build the city's second dispensary this year across the street from Sunnyside.
She said two dispensaries will be enough to handle the customer business. They hope to break ground in March or April and finish construction this year.
She said they want to avoid oversaturating the area with cannabis businesses, and she too said little if any additional revenue will come to the city with the additional dispensary.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said they don't know yet about a development boom in the Lynch Road corridor with the casino.
City officials also weren't sure Seven Point was going to open, but Cronk said they hope Seven Point is successful.
He said one of the reasons the zoning commission voted to recommend approving Parkway Dispensary's special-use permit was that positive growth outweighed any negatives.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, the council honored former fire chief Don McMasters for his 27 years with the city; first Black alderwoman Brenda Brown; former alderman Steve Foster, who served 27 years on the council; and former alderman R.J Davis, who was one of the plaintiffs who changed Danville's form of government, with awards. Mayor Williams said COVID-19 prevented them from honoring their service. Brown said don't be surprised if she runs again in 2025. Former aldermen Steve Nichols and Sharon McMahon will be honored at another time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.