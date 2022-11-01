DANVILLE — Under a new proposed city of Danville ward map, 3,079 residents would be changing wards due to Danville’s population loss, according to the 2020 Census population count.
The Danville City Council will consider approving redistricting the wards at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at City Hall.
The breakdown of the number of residents changing wards:
- People moving from Ward 1 to Ward 2: 511.
- People moving from Ward 1 to Ward 3: 357.
- People moving from Ward 3 to Ward 4: 87.
- People moving from Ward 5 to Ward 1: 1,084.
- People moving from Ward 5 to Ward 6: 10.
- People moving from Ward 6 to Ward 5: 369.
- People moving from Ward 7 to Ward 5: 661.
No current aldermen are displaced with the proposed ward changes.
Due to the city losing upward of around 4,000 residents since 2010, if the city left the ward map as is, there would be almost a 1,300-person gap from the largest to the smallest wards, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said.
“It’s just not fair,” Williams said.
“Ward 2 lost a lot of population,” he added of the south side ward.
Williams said city officials began the ward redistricting process in August when final Census numbers were received.
Just as in the past, the city has pushed people south into other wards.
After the 2010 Census, about 2,500 residents were affected by ward redistricting that the city council approved.
City administration this year looked at the possibility of an automated process to redraw the ward boundaries as fair as possible, Williams said.
However, it would’ve included the non-voting prison population.
Danville Geographic Information System Administrator Adam Aull said he and Williams spent many hours looking at the population distribution and “census blocks, the smallest unit population measures” which can be as small as a city block with one to 10 households. Using those, they adjusted each ward boundary to move a small amount of people up to moving several hundred people to get the most balanced set of wards, Aull added.
They made sure each of the seven wards were in the approximately 3,800 to 4,100 range of voting residents.
Ward 4 has a higher population shown on the proposed map due to the Danville Correctional Center population, which is counted in Danville’s total population, but the prisoners don’t have the right to vote while incarcerated.
“We left the 1,606 prison population out of the calculations,” Aull said about balancing the ward voters.
Williams said it was “a process of trying to make things as fair as possible” for every vote to count the same across the even wards.
Williams said they met with the aldermen in small groups, addressing any questions or concerns.
He said some of the wards had grown, but some wards lost population or remained stagnant.
“I think it’s a good map,” Williams said, adding that some of the wards would have been “just so small comparatively.”
The Danville Election Commission will determine precinct changes after the city council changes the wards and approves the new ward map.
