DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Commitee recommended approving the purchase of new police officer body-worn cameras.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said the department last purchased cameras with a 2019 grant and have several down.
The Danville City Council started using the body-worn cameras in October 2020. The department purchased 26 Digital Ally body-worn cameras after receiving about $60,000 through an Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board Camera Grant. The grant funding was less than originally expected to purchase the police officer-worn body cameras and new in-vehicle video cameras.
Yates said the newer cameras come with a one-year warranty and have all cloud storage.
The five-year subscription for the cameras and supporting equipment is $35,147 for this fiscal year and $33,492 for each of the following four years for 50 Digital Ally body-worn cameras and three body-worn camera docking stations.
Funding will come from a budget transfer.
There is a buy-out option at the end of the fifth year, but this is a lease, subscription agreement, Yates said.
The full city council will act on the purchase next week.
In other business, the committee recommended approving:
- Purchasing 934 N. Gilbert St. for Kirchner Building Center’s move for $55,000 from Kent and Joan Janesky.
- Amending the fiscal year 2022-2023 streets budget for salt purchased last year. An error occurred in closing the purchase order to finish out last year’s salt order. The city bought the maximum in salt, knowing a cost increase would be seen in salt prices this year.
A $1 million professional services agreement with the Farnsworth Group Inc. for stormwater management projects. City Engineer Sam Cole said this is basically the design agreement for American Rescue Plan Act-funded sewer projects. The city will be using $8.3 million in ARPA funds toward Stormwater Master Plan improvements to help with flooding and other issues in neighborhoods after heavy rain events. Cole said there still will be a six-to-eight-month study, with reviews of resident complaints, issues and past plans. Bidding could be in the fall of
- 2024 for larger projects. After utility relocations, construction could start in 2025. A few projects may be less complex and go out earlier, Cole said.
A $230,830 professional services agreement with Lochmueller Group for completion of a Vermilion County Safety Action Plan for the Danville Area Transportation Study. The Vermilion County Highway Department will reimburse the city for up to $30,000 for the costs of the plan. Cole said Danville and the county is lacking safety data to make competitive cases for grants for safety improvement opportunities. The goal is to make data-based decisions on safety improvements. The plan will include more precise accident report data, geometrics, and include public concerns through public involvement. This affects transportation safety countywide.
