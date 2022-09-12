DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee is expected to hear updates on projects at its meeting this week, including road projects and a potential redevelopment agreement for restaurants inside the former Turk Furniture building, 200 N. Vermilion St.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St. The meeting also can be heard online. A link is on the city’s website.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. in March informed aldermen that more redevelopment agreements, including for more restaurants, could soon be coming before the city council. One site was the former Turk Furniture where at least two new restaurants are proposed, he said at that time.
In action items, the committee will consider approving the purchase of 926 N. Gilbert St. for $10,000 for the Kirchner’s project from P. Stephen Miller, successor trustee of the testamentary trust established under the last will and testament of Marion L. Maden of 926 N. Gilbert St.; and 1110 E. Fairchild St. for $70,000 from Sylvia L. Whippo for the Garfield Park project.
The committee also is being asked to authorize a $100,000 budget amendment to the fiscal year 2022-2023 community reinvestment fund to continue demolition of dilapidated structures. The community reinvestment budget line item was depleted due to several larger than budgeted for demolitions, according to the resolution. Funding comes from the city’s community reinvestment fund reserves.
In other reports, Danville Mass Transit was able to add some trips back onto its schedule due to staffing improvements. Weekdays, two Danville-Champaign trips at 10:20 a.m. and 2:20 p.m., and five Lynch trips, 9:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., are added back. On Saturdays, they’ve added back the demand/response service providing trips for customers in the Douglas Park, Heights/South Danville and Tilton areas. That serves is between 9:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
The DMT vending machine for tickets also went into service on Sept. 6 at the transfer zone on Jackson Street. Purchases can be made by debit or credit card only. Directions are displayed and spoken in Spanish and English, and all buttons are in Braille, according to DMT Director Lisa Beith.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Authorizing certain city property for disposal of public works vehicles, mowers and other items and equipment.
- Authorizing application to the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program for up to $2.5 million to design and construct North Bowman Avenue and East Voorhees Street pedestrian accommodations. The funds would be used to plan, design, develop and construct improvements such as earthwork, sidewalks, driveways, traffic signal improvements, curb and gutter, utility adjustments, drainage and lighting within that area. A city match of $625,000 would be required with the grant.
- Amending the fiscal year 2022-2023 storm water drainage fund budget by $400,000 through a transfer from fund reserves. This is to pay for maintenance of the detention basin at 3290 E. Main St. within the Lynch Road special service area and other needed projects in that area.
- Approving an $83,682 contract with Hudson Insurance Co. for Danville Mass Transit fleet liability insurance.
- Authorizing budget amendments to the fiscal year 2022-2023 city budget. The city has received $2.8 million in additional personal property replacement tax revenue, $75,000 in city home rule sales taxes and $450,000 in hotel/motel taxes.
