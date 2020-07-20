DANVILLE — Due to a potential COVID-19 exposure, out of an abundance of caution, the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St., will be closed the remainder of the week.
To limit potential employee exposure while continuing to provide citizens with expected services, effective Monday, July 27, divisions will be working in split groups. City hall will reduce hours available for public access from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. Main phone lines will be active during that time as well.
Moving forward, face masks will be required to enter any city of Danville municipal building.
Additionally, due to this potential exposure, the Danville City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 will take place via teleconference.
Anyone may listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. The link for live audio streaming will be provided on the City of Danville website’s home page: www.cityofdanville.org.
Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. These public comments will be read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
The audio recording will be posted on the city’s website following the meeting.
