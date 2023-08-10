DANVILLE — The discussion about possibly changing Danville city hall hours continued by aldermen and city officials at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council’s Public Works meeting.
Mayor Rickey Wiliams Jr. said he’s brought the issue up for discussion to aldermen because people get angry when city hall is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for employees’ lunch break.
The city’s clerical union has agreed to the possible option of working four 10-hour days, and not working Fridays, to offer more opportunities for the public to do business with the city. Possible hours could be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There would still be a 30-minute break for lunch mid-day. This could affect finance, legal, the mayor’s, city clerk and treasurer’s offices and inspectors.
Williams said the change would allow certain members of the public to come before and after work and also during the noon lunch hour.
He said some people get angry when they come to city hall and it’s closed during the noon hour. He also said Friday is the lowest in-person traffic day at city hall. The hours change would match current public works hours, other than for community development and engineering.
Williams also said the change would help the city recruit and retain new employees. He said the city’s already gone through five billing and collection specialists recently.
He said a survey of city hall employees showed two are not interested in the hours change, two others would prefer to keep hours as is but weren’t opposed to the change, and a majority supported a four, 10-hour days change.
Aldermen asked about staggered lunches for city employees instead.
Williams said there’s a safety issue with split shifts, with money, and only having one employee in a department.
Finance has five employees, with two who collect money now.
Williams said the union also didn’t want split shifts.
Shifts won’t work in legal and the legal employees won’t do it, Corp. Counsel James Simon said regarding safety issues.
Aldermen said safety issues are a separate issue that employees have to deal with anytime. If there still is danger with the bulletproof glass not covering all employees’ areas, that needs to be addressed regardless, aldermen said.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said he had one phone call and a couple other discussions with the public about a possible change in city hall hours. Puhr said he doesn’t have a problem with it, with the public gaining access to city services.
“It’s just a new trend,” he said about a four-day work week, and added that holidays also would have to be looked at.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands, Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering and Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague said they are against the change, mainly because of the need for city inspectors to work Fridays, but also for public access every weekday.
Wands said she had seven phone calls, with no one liking the possible change.
They feel the city is focusing more on employees, than the public, she said.
“They want it open five days a week,” she said.
Wands said she doesn’t have too much problem for many of the city hall employees going four days, but doesn’t want to see inspectors go to four days a week.
Simon said some inspectors and the legal department employees would prefer to stay five days a week. He said the change wouldn’t hamper inspections.
“I feel like we need people on the streets five days a week,” Wands said about inspectors. “I see what people do on a two-day weekend. Now we’re going to give them a three-day weekend to do what they want to do?”
Simon said people who have stuff to dump will dump it any time.
But Wands said it’s not just dumping, but projects and unpermitted work.
“I’m not convinced,” Wands said.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane said, “The world doesn’t stop on Fridays. People are working. We need the inspections every day.”
Teague also said she doesn’t want the city to go backwards on garbage toters left out longer without inspections every weekday.
There would be no one to call on Fridays, aldermen said. Public works employees already are not there to take care of things on Fridays, they said.
Williams said the city is there on Fridays and contractors can get permits.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said he’s not received any public comments on the city hall hours issue.
He doesn’t think there is strong public feeling on it.
Iverson said public works seems to be doing good, and he thinks he generally supports the city hall change.
Puhr suggested aldermen bring up the issue at neighborhood association meetings to get more public input.
Pickering and Teague asked for city data on the number of people who pay bills, taxes and fees/fines and seek permits and yard waste stickers in person, if anyone has been delinquent in paying because of the city hall hours, which days see more people, and if there have been formal complaints on city hall hours.
Teague also said people don’t know about the drop box for items at city hall.
Wands said city hall would be closing one full day that people couldn’t come in. She’d rather see city hall open five days a week.
Teague too said Fridays are paydays for people.
She asked for an anonymous survey of city employees, not based on conversations about the possible city hall hours change. She said the consequences on all city employee tasks and responsibilities needs to be considered, such as in getting city council agendas done earlier in the week for the next week’s meeting.
Williams asked if any aldermen would change their perspective if inspectors worked five days a week? Pickering said it wouldn’t.
“I think we need to be open for the public that extra day,” she said.
Also Tuesday, the committee recommended approving an agreement with the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS for a spinner to be moved from the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park to the AMBUCS Independence Playground at Lincoln Park, and other playground equipment repairs at Lincoln Park.
This is a double win for the city in getting improvements at both parks, said Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter.
In other business, the committee recommended: purchasing a 2023 Exmark 12-foot-wide area mower for $66,399, to replace a 12-year-old mower, from All Source of Oakwood; and purchasing a 2023 Ford F750 truck with dump bed, plow and spreader for $187,069, to replace a 20-year-old dump truck, from Equipment Specialists of New Hartford, Conn.
The city had set aside $110,000 for the mower purchase. It’s a good price and keeps money local, according to Carpenter.
Carpenter said the city had set aside $210,000 for the truck purchase, and the old dump truck needs replaced.
An alley vacation request for Heartland Properties at 433 and 435 N. Gilbert St. was postponed to Sept. 12 due to the need for a 30-day period after a petition is received.
The committee also heard in audience comments about an investigation with a person in a wheelchair who had issues on a Danville Mass Transit bus and the ramp not going to the ground; and the lack of safe, affordable housing for sale in the city.
