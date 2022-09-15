DANVILLE — A building in the city will be reused to move Dines Machine and Manufacturing Shop for the Garfield Park and pool improvements.
The Danville City Council on Sept. 20 will act on an agreement to purchase the former Del Storm Windows Building at 2003 E. Voorhees St. to relocate Dines.
The building is in the East Voorhees Tax Increment Financing District. The majority of the acquisition will come from TIF funds.
According to Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk, the city will be purchasing the building from the former owner of Del Storm. The building has not been functioning for a couple of years. The purchase price of the building is $250,000.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he’s excited about using an empty building.
“We have too many buildings. We will use an existing building and get rid of others not as user-friendly,” Williams said.
There will be some work to do to the building, including adding sprinklers and other things.
He expects Dines could move into it sometime next year.
Dines Machine and Manufacturing Shop, is now located at 1120 Industrial Ave.
In addition to this relocation, the city is acquiring more than 15 properties, including rental and homeowner-occupied residential properties in the Griffin, Fairchild and Industrial streets areas around Garfield Park to tear down.
Dines Machine & Manufacturing was started in 1983 and provides machine shop services, fabrication, welding and repair, and emergency services. It has about six employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.