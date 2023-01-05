DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved creating a municipal pool fund for the improvements forthcoming to the Garfield Park Swimming Pool.
The ordinance reads: “the City of Danville owns and maintains the Garfield Park municipal pool and the pool is scheduled to undergo significant refurbishment and upgrades that are to be paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds in 2023. The city desires to move all financial recording activities from the divisional fund budget ‘052-municpal pool’ in the general fund to a new fund that only facilitates revenues and expenditures associated with the maintenance and operation of the municipal pool. Since significantly more than 50% of the revenue for the fund will be pool admission fee generated and not from the general fund, it is appropriate that the fund be an enterprise fund. The city desires to title the new fund as ‘Fund 406 – Municipal Pool Fund.’”
The enterprise fund will be included in annual budgets for the city into the future, and any excess funds at the end of each fiscal year will be assigned for the use of the municipal pool alone.
The pool will remain part of General Fund Division until April 30, 2023.
A bid opening is expected Feb. 3 for pool work to start.
The project consists of improvements at Garfield Park and Pool.
Garfield Pool improvements include the replacement/modification of the mechanical building and equipment including the pool heater, filter, recirculation pump, piping, valves, accessories, electrical and control panels and lighting; bath house building and appurtenances; modifications to the existing pool gutter system, piping; modifications to the pool deck, site lighting and electrical and construction of a new slide structure and pool with piping.
Garfield Park improvements include new playground equipment, football field, landscaping, sidewalk, site lighting and a parking lot.
Other work shall include selective site demolition, sidewalks, development of a Junior Football League football field, playgrounds, playground lighting, site electrical improvements, parking lot, drainage improvements, plant material and grass seed installation.
In other business, the city council approved several board appointments. Appointed to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners are Bethany Hager – a term expiring December 2025, and Larry Fredericks – term expiring December 2023; to the Danville Public Library Board, Kori Bowers – to a term expiring July 2026; and to the David S. Palmer Arena Board, Matt Sims – to a term expiring November 2023.
The council also talked about the eight-week Citizen’s Police Academy that starts Jan. 18 for people interested in learning more about the police department. The city’s website has registration information at www.cityofdanville.org.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a budget amendment for the legal department.
The department needed office supplies beyond what was originally budgeted.
The legal department also has contracted with a new process (summons and other court papers) server and given the higher success rate the new process server has had in finding defendants in city court and small claims court cases, the costs of said services have increased, according to the city resolution.
The fiscal year 2022-2023 legal department budget is increased by $3,000 for service of summons and by $2,500 for office supplies. Funding is coming from the city’s general fund reserves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.