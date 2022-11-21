DANVILLE — It was a busy start of the next election filing period Monday morning at the Danville Election Commission office inside the Vermilion County Administration Building.
In the first hour, 11 candidates filed for Danville mayor, treasurer and alderman seats up for election next year.
There were a couple races, mayor, treasurer and Ward 1 alderman, which saw more than one candidate at the commission office when it opened, who are vying for the same seat.
Due to a notary seal missing on a couple pages of Danville mayor candidate Jackie Vinson's election petitions of voter signatures, she had to leave the line and come back a couple times to finishing her filing.
"What a circus," Vinson said laughing, about having to come back a third time.
Danville Election Commission Director Sandy Delhaye said a lottery will be conducted at a later date for placement of names on the ballot where more than one person filed to be a candidate for the same office at the same time. Delhaye said she will seek the commission's attorney and state board of election officials' determination on if Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.'s name will appear first on the ballot since he filed his completed election paperwork first.
Williams, 607 W. Madison St., is proud of his first term as mayor and is excited about seeking re-election. He was elected in 2019.
"I'm incredibly excited because we've made a lot of progress and I believe that we'll only continue to grow and thrive in the community under my leadership. We've assembled an incredible team who sees this not as a job or career but as their mission and their service," Williams said. "And if the people of Danville re-elect me then they're going to continue to see amazing results."
He said the community has a lot to look forward to next year.
"I believe the new Christie Clinic building will open sometime in January." he said. "The new Carle sometime in February, as well as the new FedEx and then as well as in March then we anticipate the casino opening and then after that we also anticipate the opening of several new restaurants ... a couple downtown and then possibly one elsewhere."
Williams said he's also excited about seeing some other city contested races.
"That means that people are interested in helping lead the city," he said. "For those who are truly interested, I am thankful for them."
Vinson, 414 W. Conron St., too is excited about the upcoming election. Vinson is Vermilion Housing Authority executive director.
"I think it's great to see how many people are looking to run for office for the city," she said. "Obviously the level of care and interest is there. So, I think it should be a fun election cycle."
Vinson said she decided to run for mayor knowing that now is the right time for her, personally, to run, and she's excited to see the city's opportunities.
"This is a great community and I think with some professional leadership and vision, this city can really excel towards its new future. I have a lot of energy and a lot of relationships. And that's really what this is about, is building relationships with our other community partners to help us have a stronger community, to help us have streamlined services and it helps to all be working in the same direction," Vinson said.
She added that she wants to focus on neighborhoods.
"I think neighborhood wellness really needs to be considered," Vinson said.
"And in that I mean the safety of neighborhoods but also the health of the infrastructure of neighborhoods. I really want to focus, in this campaign and if I get elected in that term, on our neighborhoods, where our people are our strongest asset. And if we're not investing in them, if we're not giving neighborhoods a choice with diverse housing and a feeling of safety, then people are not going to continue to choose our community," Vinson said.
If there are no more than four Danville mayor candidates in the election, a February primary to narrow the candidates would not be needed.
The consolidated general election is April 4, 2023.
Others who have filed: Chris Heeren, 1904 N. Gilbert St., for city treasurer; City Treasurer Careth Kleweicki, 302 Adams St.; Ed Butler, 703 N. Kimball St., and Ward 1 Alderwoman Alesia "Lisa" Ford, 513 Anderson St. for Ward 1 alderman; Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing, 404 Warrington Ave.; Ward 3 Alderwoman Sharon Pickering, 308 Delaware Ave.; Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane, 111 Cronkhite Ave.; Jon Cooper, 301 E. Winter Ave., for Ward 6 alderman; and Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson, 2907 Countryway Street.
Candidates file through Nov. 28 for city offices.
