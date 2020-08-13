DANVILLE — Another annual event many in the community look forward to each year has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The annual Vermilion River Fall Festival at Ellsworth Park which was to be Sept. 18-20 has been canceled for this year.
"Cancellation of the 2020 festival was the result of safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic and to minimize the risk and spreading of COVID-19. The city feels the need to do all we can on our part to be vigilant in the interest of the health of our community and the surrounding areas. We are taking this opportunity to prepare for the 2021 festival which will be held the third weekend in September 2021," according to a statement from Danville Recreation Manager Cindy Parson.
This year's event would have been the 46th annual Vermilion River Fall Festival and Farmers Market.
The free festival features four large tents of about 100 craft and commercial/flea market vendors, food vendors, live music and other activities including the Illiana Antique Automobile Club car show.
