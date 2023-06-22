A burn ban has been issued for the city of Danville, effective at 8 a.m. Thursday, until further notice.
The burn ban does not apply to charcoal or gas grills used for cooking, although extra safety precautions should be taken.
According to U.S. Drought Monitor for Illinois, the area is experiencing severe drought conditions, in addition to a high fire danger index rating. The current and future weather forecast models include conditions that are not favorable to open burning.
Because of these conditions, Danville Fire Department officials recommended individuals avoid using personal fireworks
