DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department has collected five dead birds since May. A crow was collected on August 13, 2021, and was found to be positive for the West Nile virus. Along with the bird testing the department sets mosquito traps throughout the county to collected mosquitos to test for the virus. To date, the department has conducted 111 mosquito tests with two mosquito samples from southern Vermilion County testing positive for the virus, and now a total of two birds from the Danville area testing positive for the virus.
During the mosquito season the Environmental Health Division asks the public’s assistance in reporting birds that appear to have died of natural causes, and which may have West Nile Virus, by calling 217-431-2662, ext. 5. These birds are collected and submitted to the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory to be tested for the virus. Vermilion County is allotted seven birds per season to submit for West Nile virus testing.
The virus can be transferred to humans by the bite of the Culex mosquito if the mosquito has bitten an infected bird. The Illinois Department of Public Health says that most people are not affected when bitten by a West Nile-infected mosquito, but some people, including those who are over the age of 50 and who may have chronic health problems are most at risk from the West Nile virus.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include a fever, body aches, joint pains, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash, and can last up to several weeks. The Center for Disease Control says that only 1 in 5 people infected with the virus develop symptoms, and less than 1 percent of them develop severe or fatal neurological illness.
To date, reports from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows one human case in the state. There are currently 24 counties out of 102 that have reports of a positive mosquito and/or bird.
