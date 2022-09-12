DANVILLE — The Danville Art League is hosting several September events.
Celebrate the first day of Autumn with a fall painting.
September’s Color Splash party will be a very unique painting that features lots of fall colors. The instructor will be Linda Virostek.
This party will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Cost for each person for this Color Splash party is $30.
On Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jamie Willis will give a workshop on Collaged Portraits.
Create fanciful and imaginative self-portraits, or create a personality. Free yourself from actual representations, create an alter ego, and embrace color.
Time will be spent planning, cutting fabrics, and layering shapes on a fun background fabric. These can become wall hangings or pillows and will measure 18x20 inches.
Bring your imagination, fabric pieces and get ready to have some fun. Faces get you flustered? Jamie will help you with some simple guidelines.
Cost is $55 for members and $60 for non-members. A supply list will be given to you when you register.
The Paul Brumaghim gallery will feature a multimedia exhibit during September and October at the Danville Art League featuring John and Bonnie Bodensteiner.
What or who inspires you to create a piece of artwork?
Their exhibit shows how their inspirations have led them to create art through the years. Included in the show are oils, acrylics, woodcarving, watercolor, alcohol inks, quilting and leaf casting.
The Danville Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin St., Danville. For more information, call the Art League at 217-442-9264 or go to the art league’s website at www.danvilleartleague.com.
