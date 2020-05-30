SPRINGFIELD — As was expected, the City of Danville’s and Danville metropolitan statistical area unemployment numbers reached record highs with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the City of Danville’s unemployment rate reached 19.1 percent in April, compared to 4.7 percent a year ago.
This compares to Champaign’s 11.1 percent and Urbana’s 9.9 percent.
Danville’s metropolitan statistical area, Vermilion County, saw a record high of 17.2 percent unemployment in April.
Some other counties percentages: 10.9 percent in Champaign County, 11.8 percent in Ford County, 9.9 percent in Piatt County 20.7 percent in Clark County and 18.2 percent in Cook County.
Danville MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 17.2 percent in April 2020 from 4.3 percent in April 2019. The April 2020 unemployment rate is the highest April unemployment rate on record.
Non-farm employment decreased by -3,300 compared to last April.
Leisure-Hospitality (-1,100), Manufacturing (-400), Educational-Health Services (-400), and Other Services (-400) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.
The Danville MSA had 27,400 non-farm jobs in April 2019 and 24,100 non-farm jobs in April 2020. These are not seasonally adjusted.
STATEWIDE
Unemployment rates rose in all metro areas as COVID-19 impacts all of Illinois.
The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in April in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the IDES. Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of April as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact local areas across the state.
The official, BLS approved, sub-state unemployment rate and non-farm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“With every corner of our nation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for the federal government to provide state and local governments with additional relief,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes, in a press release. “Our administration is focused on helping small businesses rebuild and ensuring working families recover as communities across the state begin safely reopening their economies next week.”
Data shows the number of non-farm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. Total non-farm jobs were down in Peoria (-17.9 percent, -30,500), Decatur (-17.6 percent, -9,000) and Rockford (-15.6 percent, -23,600). Jobs were down -12.8 percent (-483,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares April 2020 with April 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, a record high for the month of April, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.4 percent in April 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
