DANVILLE — Following concerns regarding one Black male’s multiple traffic stops by the Danville Police Department, the Danville City Council viewed body worn camera footage of three of those stops at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said officers conducted standard procedures, such as stopping him for going 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on North Vermilion Street.
Yates explained some of what the aldermen were seeing and hearing from the video, including how the resident, Derek Cooper, 59, was only to travel between the VA and work under revoked driver’s license requirements. Cooper claims he was stopped by police nine times since 2018.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague asked if anyone with the city had been in contact with Cooper since he publicly made his complaint.
Yates said the mayor’s office contacted him and invited him for a meeting, but it hasn’t happened.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said as a “mixed kid” himself (biracial), his parents had talked with him about what to do if he was pulled over by police.
“I understand that feeling,” Williams said. “No one likes to be pulled over by police.”
“We won’t ever tolerate that kind of profiling or discrimination,” he said, adding that the police officers acted above board and were generous, as they could have fully revoked Cooper’s license.
Williams said the incidents were investigated so the public could know the truth.
Yates said he doesn’t want this to inhibit on anything the department can improve on. There is a process to file complaints, he said.
The council also heard from a resident concerned about speeding traffic on North Gilbert Street. He suggested an additional stop between Voorhees Street and Winter Avenue to slow traffic.
Rev. Doug Knapp, executive pastor with The Assembly Danville, told the council a group collected Christmas presents for 137 foster children in the area.
The council also heard about the March 3 Danville’s Got Talent. There are 13 performers selected from about 40 who auditioned. There will be spoken word and bilingual singing in English and Spanish and also rap, Williams said about the wide range of talents.
“It will be a little bit of everything from every corner of Danville,” he said.
The council also presented a plaque to former alderman Steve Nichols for his years of service, almost 27 years as alderman. The council has been presenting plaques to city officials when it couldn’t during COVID-19.
In addition, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams also talked about the local importance of Black History Month.
Yard stickers for 2023 also now are on sale.
In other business, the council approved:
- Applying for an Assistance to Firefighters grant for six new recruits. The up to $300,000 grant, if awarded, would cover 90 percent of training and personal protective equipment expenses for the new hires. The grant would require a 10 percent local match by the city of up to $30,000. Fire Chief Aaron Marcott has said the fire department was down five firefighters, and another retirement was effective Feb. 1. The Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners certified a new list to hire from with 18 people on it. The fire academy starts Feb. 27.
- A memorandum of understanding and intergovernmental agreement with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
- A budget amendment in public affairs due to increased costs and revenues equaling out by an additional $25,000 for First Fridays.
- A budget amendment in finance for found hotel/motel revenues.
- Setting the effective date of the new city of Danville ward boundary changes for April 5, 2023.
- Amending city code regarding the freedom of information act officer and requests.
