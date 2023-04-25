DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee on Tuesday will consider approving an ordinance preventing the mailing, delivery and receiving of abortion medication in the city.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The ordinance is for “Approving the Addition of Chapter 142 to the Danville, Illinois Code of Ordinances; Requiring Compliance with Federal Abortion Laws.”
At an abortion clinic protest last month across the street from 600 N. Logan Ave. where a clinic is proposed, Mark Lee Dickson, director with Right to Life East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, said he’d been working with city officials on ordinance language to incapacitate and stop the proposed clinic from opening.
Dickson said last month that there were 65 cities and two counties in the U.S. that passed ordinances prohibiting abortion within their jurisdictions. Dickson has been working with Danville officials who want to stop the abortion facility from becoming a reality.
“I’m here to say that it is possible. We are working in three different communities right now across the United States that are experiencing the same problem; these border-city abortion battles,” Dickson said.
“The voice of this city is loud,” he said of Danville, and added that an ordinance could be expected to go forward in the city of Danville that can stop the abortion facility from opening and performing abortions. The ordinance would require compliance with federal statutes which would not allow the abortion facility to receive abortion-inducing drugs or abortion paraphernalia at this location.
The proposed city ordinance reads: “federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion-related paraphernalia in interstate or foreign commerce, see 18 U.S.C. §§ 1461–62, and all such acts are predicate offenses under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) ... (and) the laws of Illinois do not and cannot secure a right, privilege or immunity to act in violation of federal criminal statutes.”
It also says the city council is bound by oath to support and defend the constitution of the U.S., and the statutory provisions must be obeyed and respected by every person within the city of Danville and by every judge in the state of Illinois.
“Whereas, to preserve the safety, health, peace, good order, comfort, convenience, morals, and welfare of all inhabitants within the city of Danville, and to ensure the federal prohibitions on the shipment of abortion pills and abortion-related paraphernalia are obeyed, the city council finds it necessary to enact this ordinance.”
It continues: “Compliance With Federal Abortion Laws Required. Except as provided by subsection (D), it shall be unlawful for any person to violate 18 U.S.C. § 1461 by using the mails for the mailing, carriage in the mails, or delivery of: (1) Any article or thing designed, adapted, or intended for producing abortion; or (2) Any article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine, or thing which is advertised or described in a manner calculated to lead another to use or apply it for producing abortion;... Knowingly taking or receiving, from such express company or other common carrier or interactive computer service, any matter or thing described in subsection (b)(1). Except as provided by subsection (D), it shall be unlawful for any person to engage in conduct that aids or abets the violations ... This section shall not apply to any conduct taken by a hospital, or by any employees, agents, or contractors of a hospital, that is necessary to ensure that a licensed physician is prepared to perform an abortion in response to a medical emergency. No provision of this section may be construed to prohibit any conduct protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as made applicable to state and local governments through the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, or by article 1, section 4 of the Illinois Constitution. Under no circumstance may the mother of the unborn child that has been aborted, or the pregnant woman who seeks to abort her unborn child, be subject to prosecution or penalty under this section. Any person found guilty of violating any provision of this section shall be fined $1,500 for each offense. In addition to any fine imposed under this chapter, the offender shall be ordered to pay all of the costs and fees incurred by the city in prosecuting the violation, which shall include but not be limited to the costs associated with an administrative adjudication proceeding or court proceeding, and reasonable attorney’s fees.”
“If any application of any provision in this chapter to any person, group of persons, or circumstances is found by any court to be invalid, preempted, or unconstitutional, for any reason whatsoever, then the remaining applications of that provision to all other persons and circumstances shall be severed and preserved, and shall remain in effect.”
Danville Corp. Counsel James Simon declined to comment on the impact or lack of impact of state law on this ordinance.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June left abortion legalization up to the states, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has seen people seeking treatment from more than 30 states, compared with 10 to 15 before the ruling. Planned Parenthood spokesperson Mary Jane Maharry said roughly 30% of its patients are from outside of Illinois, compared to about 6% pre-Dobbs, according to the Associated Press.
Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act sets forth the fundamental rights of individuals to make autonomous decisions about one’s own reproductive health, including the fundamental right to use or refuse reproductive health care.
In other business Tuesday, the city council committee will consider: authorizing actuarial services with Lauterbach and Amen LLP; purchasing a Dell server for Geographic Information Services; purchasing firewalls for information technology; renewing Tanium software; authorizing a lease agreement for 844 N. Griffin St.; purchasing a heavy-duty truck; approving a contract for professional services and subscription for facility asset management with Brightly Software Inc.; and approving a professional services agreement for creating a downtown revitalization plan.
