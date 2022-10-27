DANVILLE — Danville liquor licenses currently require a license holder or manager of an establishment that sells liquor to live in Danville.
At Tuesday night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said this requirement isn’t practical moving forward as many investments for establishments that sell liquor come from outside the community.
Williams is asking aldermen at next week’s full city council meeting to approve removing the language with that requirement.
He said it’s an “unnecessary and unfair limiting business practice,” and should be stricken from the city’s liquor license code.
Williams added that the city is working on projects with people who don’t live in town and will be constructing new buildings.
According to city code for restrictions on issuance of license:
The Liquor Commissioner shall not issue a liquor license under the provisions of this chapter to:
- (A) A person who is not a resident of the City.
- (B) A person who is not of good character and reputation in the City.
- (C) A person who is not a citizen of the United States of America.
- (D) A person who has been convicted of being the keeper of, or who is keeping a house of prostitution.
- (E) A person who has been convicted of a felony.
- (F) A person who has been convicted of pandering, or other violations of law opposed to decency and morality or breach of the peace.
- (G) A person whose license issued under this chapter has been revoked for cause.
- (H) A person who, at the time of application or renewal of any license, would not be eligible for the license on a first application.
- (I) A co-partnership, unless all of the members of the co-partnership are qualified to obtain a license. This provision shall not apply to members of a limited partnership.
- (J) A corporation, limited liability company or similar entity which is not in good standing with the Secretary of State of other appropriate state official within the state in which the entity was created.
- (K) A person whose place of business is conducted by a manager or agent, unless the manager or agent possesses the same qualifications required of the licensee.
- (L) A person who has been convicted of a violation of any federal or state law concerning the manufacture, possession, or sale of alcoholic liquor.
- (M) A person who does not own the premises for which a license is sought, or does not have a lease for the full period for which the license is to be issued.
- (N) The Mayor, any Alderman, or any law enforcing public official. Such public officials shall not be associated with in any way, either directly or indirectly in the manufacture, sale, or distribution of alcoholic liquor.
- (O) Any person or association not eligible for a state retail liquor dealer’s license.
- (P) A corporation, limited partnership, limited liability company or similar entity whose place of business is conducted by a manager or agent who shall be considered a person within the meaning of this chapter, if the manager or agent comes under the restrictions set forth in divisions (A) through (H), and divisions (K), (L), (N), and (O) of this section.
- (Q) Any applicant for a license whose premises is not ready or available for business. However, if the premises is being constructed or remodeled, the license shall be issued, but retained by the Liquor Commissioner until the premises is ready for business. If the construction or remodeling shall not be commenced within 90 days after the application for a license if filed, or the construction or remodeling shall cease for more than 60 days, the license held by the Liquor Commissioner may be voided. If voided, no refund of the license fee shall be made.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague questioned the difference of having individuals or corporations seek the liquor licenses. A corporation or entity could have a registered address anywhere.
Williams cited an example involving Main Street Bar and Grill, where the owner lives in Georgetown, but has a Danville resident help manage the business due to current restrictions.
The full city council will act on the liquor license change next week, in addition to the following agenda action items moving onto the full council.
The committee:
- Recommended school resource officer, police and fire divisions emergency access to security video feeds and radio frequencies, and reciprocal reporting with Danville School District 118.
- Recommended authorizing agreements for: group health insurance, going back to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois through Epic Insurance Brokers and Consultants, instead of Health Alliance; health insurance for Medicare Part B eligible retirees with Health Alliance; insurance incentive to employees to lower health insurance premiums; flexible spending program; and group and voluntary life, dental and vision insurance.
- Learned the fire department can apply for a grant up to $5,000 for medical needs equipment. Aldermen will act on the item next week.
- Learned the city has a liability claim from the streets work when a rock thrown from a passing semi on Voorhees chipped a fire truck’s windshield. The fire department also has adjusted its routes with the current railroad crossing closures. The fire chief job has been posted, with Chief Don McMasters retiring next month. Bids will be opened in December on new fire trucks. The study on fire stations is behind schedule. Data is being summarized for preliminary release next month. The study is looking at fire department needs and the best locations for stations.
- Recommended authorizing a $7,311 budget amendment to the fiscal year 2022-2023 information technology budget. ATT will stop servicing land lines starting Jan. 1 for lines the city needs for building and fire alarm systems. The land lines will be converted to LTE by purchasing equipment and services from Connected Solutions Group Holdings. Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserve.
- Recommended approving a memorandum of understanding with the Vermilion Housing Authority for law enforcement services beyond normal services at a rate of $55 a patrol hour; and learned the Vermilion County Housing Authority Section 8 waiting list is reopened for applicants on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 at Fair Oaks.
- Learned the city has hired an assistant corporation counsel to start Nov. 7.
- Recommended purchasing 1212 E. Fairchild St., an owner-occupied house, for the Garfield Park improvements for $70,000 from Jose Cruz. Cruz also will receive $15,000 for relocation expenses.
- Learned the police department will have a prescription drug take-back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the east side of the Public Safety Building on South Street.
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in the city of Danville are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
